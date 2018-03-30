Michigan's Blake's Hard Cider releasing limited honey cider to raise money for bees

ARMADA, Mich. - A new, limited release cider from Blake's Hard Cider in Armada will benefit bees.

Blossom Eater, an apple blossom honey, jasmine, and bergamot hard cider for the spring will be released Friday at the Blake's Tasting Room and will be available at other locations in the coming weeks.

For every pint sold at Blake's until July, $1 will benefit bees by going to The Honeybee Conservancy and Detroit-based Bees in the D, both non-profits that focus on education and advocacy of bees.

“It’s a toast to the hardest workers on the farm,” marketing manager Chelsea Iadipaolo said. “Blossom Eater is the perfect balance of crisp apple and sweet apple blossom honey, foraged from hives located around our orchard.”

The orchard has worked with local organizations to have hives to help pollinate its crops, including fruit trees and a lavender field.

“Honeybees seem to have the deck stacked against them. We owe these tiny workaholics a toast for their tireless pollination of millions of apple blossoms that result in the delicious apples which Blake’s crafts into Blossom Eater," Brian Peterson, of Bees in the D, said.

The spring limited cider will be tapped at 6 p.m. March 30 at the tasting room, located at 17985 Armada Center Road in Armada. The first 50 guests will receive commemorative glasses.

There will live music from 7-10 p.m. and a honey entree that will be available this weekend only. Reservations can be made by calling 586-784-9463. The tasting room will be closed April 1, Easter Sunday.

Find Blossom Eater on the Blake's cider locator after April 9.

