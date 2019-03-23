Michigan's gold medal-winning Special Olympics U.S. National Team members return home

DETROIT - After more than two weeks away from home at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in the United Arab Emirates, Michigan’s gold medal-winning Special Olympics U.S. National Team members have returned home to a celebration fit for winners.

They all waited in anticipation. Family, friends and coaches, lined up at the Detroit Metro Airport on Saturday, waiting to welcome home their winners.

“Here they come. Here they come. USA, Whew,” said Special Olympics Coach Katy Fillion.

But not just any winners, Special Olympics World Summer Games winners.

The athletes spent about three weeks in Ahmadabad, each coming home with medals. They say the time away from their families was tough, but well worth it.

“For all three of our athletes to play in the world games, it is completely amazing. We’re super proud of Nicholas, Nicole, and Tyler. We’re just proud they represented Michigan,” said Fillion.

Nicole Roberts competed in swimming, Nicholas Minnema in track and field and Tyler Baxter in bowling.

“I took first in doubles. I took bronze in team, and I took silver in individual. At first, I didn’t think it was real, but when we were up there on the podium it was very real,” said Baxter.

Special Olympics USA is the national team that represents the United States at the Special Olympics World Summer and Winter Games.

Team members compete in an array of the 32 Official Special Olympics Summer and Winter Sports in individual and team formats.



