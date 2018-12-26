Michigan's 'kid Santa' delivers presents to shelters, hospitals on Christmas

ALBION, Mich. - A teenager in western Michigan was on a holiday mission to make Christmas brighter for dozens of families.

Kenny Isaacson is known as "kid Santa."

"Don't attract me with the milk and the cookies. Everybody knows I need coffee and bacon," Isaacson said.

He has a sack full of toys to deliver to a shelter full of people just like him.

"This Christmas, I had no one to spend the holidays with, being a foster kid," Isaacson said.

He brought the toys to a shelter in Jackson for the kids who live there, some of whom were too shy to go on camera.

"I want them to not think about housing projects or shelters or soup kitchens or ER's (emergency rooms) or surgeries, nothing," Isaacson said. "I want them to think about, 'Oh my God, what is in here, man? What is it? Is it a puppy, is it a video game?'"

"It is the worst feeling in the world when you're in a situation like we are, and you have no one and no place to go, so it's a lonely feeling. So when people from the outside come in and give, it makes you feel like somebody, and it counts for something," shelter resident Victoria Crump said. "So, like I said, if my kids (are) happy, I'm happy, they're happy, we're happy."

Isaacson is only 17 years old and he works two part-time jobs. He spends most of what he makes on gifts for others.

"Me and my crew are providing Christmas gifts for 40 kids in Calhoun and Jackson counties this morning," Isaacson said.

"It's extremely nice, because you know a smile goes a long way. You know, a little snowball effect turns into a big one," shelter resident Brian Stanley said. "One guy comes in with a smile, and then everybody starts smiling."

If you'd like to donate to Issacson's Christmas mission or his group, called Good Samaritans of Albion, there is a GoFundMe page linked here.

