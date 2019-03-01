Michigan's lieutenant governor sells apartment building that became issue in gubernatorial race

DETROIT - Michigan's lieutenant governor has sold a fire-damaged Detroit apartment building at a loss after spending about $226,000 to try to revive it.

The Detroit News reports that the eight-unit building was sold for $190,000 to a real estate company.

Garlin Gilchrist II bought the building from the Detroit Land Bank Authority in 2016. The property became an issue in the fall campaign, when neighbors complained it was an eyesore.

