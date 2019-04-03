Michigan's Potter Park Zoo says critically endangered black rhino is pregnant

LANSING, Mich. - The Potter Park Zoo in Lansing has announced that a critically endangered black rhino is pregnant.

Fecal samples were collected from Doppsee and sent to the Cincinnati Zoo for testing and based on hormone levels, the staff is confident she is pregnant. Staff has also been working with her to get her comfortable with ultrasounds and they have said signs indicate she is pregnant.

According to a post on the zoo's website, there are only 5,000 black rhinos in the wild and only 60 at zoos in the United States.

"With wild rhino populations declining, it is imperative for the zoo populations to be diverse and sustainable. A successful pregnancy would mean the world to Potter Park Zoo, its employees, and all that visit, but it would mean even more to the black rhino population as a whole," a blog post from the zoo stated.

The two rhinos, Phineus and Doppsee, were introduced last summer. Staff worked with them to encourage a successful relationship and pregnancy. The pair bred May 11, June 4 and again Aug. 25, 2018.

