Michigan State Police investigating after cars damaged on I-75

DETROIT - Michigan State Police are investigating after at least three cars were hit by some sort of projectiles on I-75.

MSP said the three cars suffered damage on the southbound lanes of I-75 between Rochester Road and the Davison Freeway.

All three incidents happened between 3:10 and 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

MSP is not saying much at this time, but investigators said it does not appear the cars were damaged by road debris.

MSP is now inspecting the cars.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.