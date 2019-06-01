Middle-of-the-night festival on weekends in Metro Detroit suburb attracts large crowds

The purpose of the festival is to collectively engage in suhoor, the meal consumed before Muslims begin their daily fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - A middle-of-the-night festival has been staged on weekends throughout May in a Detroit suburb and drawn thousands.

Its purpose is to collectively engage in suhoor, the meal consumed before Muslims begin their daily fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Yet the carnival atmosphere and bountiful buffet from food trucks has welcomed all comers -- Muslim or otherwise -- reflecting a growing and diverse community that is comfortable celebrating on its terms but with open arms.

