Middle school student approached by 3 men while walking home in Waterford

A middle school student said she was approached by three men in a car while walking home from school. (WDIV)

WATERFORD, Mich. - A middle school student was approached by three men in a car while walking home from school Tuesday in Waterford, officials said.

The Mason Middle School student said she was walking home around 3:30 p.m. when three men approached her near Sashabaw Road and Joyce Avenue. She said she was briefly followed by the men, who yelled "get in the car."

They didn't get out of the car at any point, police said.

Officials describe the men as being in their 20s. They were driving an older-model gray car, possibly a 2001 Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterford Police Department at 248-674-0351.

From Waterford police:

Do not accept gifts or rides from unfamiliar people; walk or run away quickly if an offer is made

Do not approach a stranger's vehicle to speak with the stranger

Report any suspicious people or vehicles in your neighborhood to police immediately

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.