Milan police officer fired amid allegations of criminal sexual conduct with child

MILAN, Mich. - A Milan police officer has been fired amid allegations of criminal sexual conduct with a child.

Michael Gary Couture, 47, of Manchester, Michigan, is facing charges that date back to 2008.

Couture worked as a full-time officer for the Milan Police Department and a part-time officer for the Clinton Township Police Department.

"Officer Couture was immediately removed from his assigned location, and placed on administrative leave, within 24 hours of our notification of the criminal investigation, pending the outcome of the investigation. His employment has now been terminated," Milan police Chief Don Tillery said.

Couture is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 years old, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 years old, first-degree criminal sexual conduct multiple variables, second-degree criminal sexual conduct multiple variables and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Police said Couture is a former liaison officer for Milan Area Schools. Tillery said the investigation has nothing to do with Couture's employment with the Milan Police Department.

"Our team has been working with the Police Department to ensure the welfare of our children," Milan Area Schools Superintendent Bryan Girbach said. "At this time, there is no (connection) to the school, or Officer Couture's former tenure as a school resource officer."

Couture turned himself in July 12 and was arraigned at 2A District Court.

He posted $250,000 bail through a bail bonds company.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 30, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 6.

