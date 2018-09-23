Milford to host Ramp Jam to benefit the Milford Skatepark Project

MILFORD, Mich. - A benefit for the Milford Skatepark Project will offer a day of family-friendly activities Sunday, with all proceeds going toward building a safe, long-lasting, bike and skate park.
Milford Ramp Jam will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Activities include professional skateboarding demos, autographs and photos with U.S. Olympic snowboard silver medalist Kyle Mack, live music, prizes, food, beer, merchandise and more.
The skatepark is estimated to start construction in March 2019.
General admission tickets can be purchased for $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Family packs are available for $275 and include four event tickets plus an engraved legacy brick once the park is built. Admission is free for children 5 and younger.
You can purchase tickets online here.
For more information, visit the event's official Facebook page here.
