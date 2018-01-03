Milford woman sentenced to 22 to 50 years for fatal crowbar beating of husband, dog

VILLAGE OF MILFORD, Mich. - A 60-year-old Milford woman was sentenced Wednesday in connection with the fatal beating her husband and dog with a crowbar.

Yvonne Cortis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and animal killing or torturing.

Police said Cortis called 911 to report that her husband and dog had been hurt. Her husband suffered from Alzheimer's disease.

Cortis' husband, 68-year-old Gregory Cortis was on life support and later died from his injuries. The dog was put down.

Cortis addressed the court through tears telling the judge her husband’s illness drove her to kill her husband.

She said his disease caused him to be abusive and physically violent with their dog.

Cortis was sentenced to 22 to 50 years in prison.

