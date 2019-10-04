Military working dog reunites with handler after year apart

Retired military working dog Zoran reunites with his former handler, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brianna George, on Sept. 23, 2019. (Photo: American Humane)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - They hadn't seen each other in a year when they reunited last month.

Zoran, a now-retired military working dog, reunited with his former handler, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brianna George.

The 9-year-old German shepherd spent two years working in Japan with George.

A veterinarian with American Humane was sent to pick up the dog, who had taken a flight from overseas. Zoran was brought to San Antonio to see George on Sept. 23.

"American Humane is proud of our work in bringing these four-legged soldiers back to the country they spent years protecting," said Robin Ganzert, American Humane president and CEO. "Every military dog deserves a hero's welcome and a retirement with the human handler who knows and loves them best."

According to American Humane, military working dogs often have health issues after service. Many of the animals also suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. The organization helps care for the dogs and reunites them with handlers when possible.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.