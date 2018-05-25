Detroit sailor participates in Fleet Week New York celebration of maritime military services

Musician 2nd Class Carl Schultz, of Detroit, speaks to a reporter before performing a concert in New York City during Fleet Week 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mike DiMestico / Released)

NEW YORK - A Detroit sailor participated in Fleet Week New York 2018 on Wednesday.

Musician 2nd Class Carl Schultz, who is assigned to the U.S. Fleet Forces Band, performed a concert at South Street Seaport.

Fleet Week celebrates the maritime military services: the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

During the week, now in its 30th year, citizens can meet with local sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and see military ships, as well as the services' latest capabilities.

