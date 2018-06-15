New Michigan Humane Society program makes pets free for active duty military members, veterans

DETROIT - Military members and veterans looking for a new pet can find one for free at the Michigan Humane Society.

Thanks to new program MHS for Military, launched on Flag Day, qualified military adopters can get an animal free of charge with no restrictions on the kind or age of the pet they want to adopt.

"Soldiers deserve to return home to a grateful country and loving companions. We are happy to give back in this small way,” said Matthew Pepper, president and CEO of MHS. “It’s the least we can do given the freedom they provide us and the support we enjoy from our community.”

Proof of honorable military service is required for the MHS for Military program. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.