ROYAL OAK, Mich. - For 30 years, 70-year-old Vietnam vet Rodger Coddington has placed flags at the grave sites of hundreds of veterans.

When each flag is placed, he solemnly salutes the late veteran.

Reporter Shawn Ley caught up with him Saturday at a cemetery in Royal Oak. Hear from Coddington in the video above.

