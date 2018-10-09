Millions awarded to help communities expand residential lead hazard services

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has awarded nearly $7 million in grants to expand residential lead hazard control services to eligible households with a Medicaid-enrolled resident.

Funding is provided through Michigan’s Children’s Health Insurance Program. Grants of up to $1.5 million were available for qualifying cities, counties or consortia to provide lead hazard control services.

Awarded grantees include: City of Battle Creek, City of Grand Rapids, Human Development Commission, City of Detroit, City of Muskegon and the Community Action Agency.

The grants will target the following areas: Calhoun County, Kent County, Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac and Lapeer counties, Detroit, Muskegon County and Lenawee County.

The City of Detroit will receive $1,274,300. The cities of Battle Creek and Grand Rapids will each receive $1.5 million.

The community action agency will receive $845,695 while the City of Muskegon will receive $880,005 and the Human Development Commission will get $962,807.





Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.