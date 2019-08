A minivan crashed into Farah Jewelers in Dearborn on Aug. 7, 2019. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - A minivan smashed through the front of a jewelry store Wednesday at a Dearborn shopping center.

Police said the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Farah Jewelers on Chase Road, just south of Warren Avenue.

Nobody was hurt in the crash, police said.

Investigators are trying to figure out why the minivan driver lost control.

You can see aerial video of the aftermath below.

