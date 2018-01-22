Mismatch podcast: My Disastrous Family Reunion

Mismatch is a podcast that tells stories about the things in life that just don’t fit. Square pegs in round holes of media, culture, history, and on this episode, family.

Mark Hawkins grew up in Michigan. The family who gave him up for adoption when he was a baby lives in the heart of Appalachia. Thirty-eight years after he was adopted, Hawkins’ biological family found Mark on the internet and sent him an email, inviting him to their neck of the woods. It was a gathering of people with nothing in common, other than common D-N-A. A complete clash of cultures.

Follow Mark and his wife Rita as they head south to visit his biological family for the first time.

Mismatch is a production of Graham Media Group with WDIV-Local 4 in Detroit. It’s written and narrated by Roger Weber, who spent nearly 4 decades as a WDIV reporter and produced by Zak Rosen. You can find us at Mismatchpodcast.com and on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. If you've been enjoying the show, please let your friends know. consider leaving us a review on apple podcasts. Thanks!

Listen to the episode here:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.