Mismatch podcast: Someone's in the Kitchen with Thai Food

If you follow Detroit’s burgeoning food scene, you’re likely aware of the a thai fusion restaurant in Corktown, formerly known as Katoi. What you might not know is that the name of the restaurant is based on a thai word with a complicated past.

On this episode of Mismatch, we ask what happens when restaurateurs claim a word that’s not theirs, and proceed to build a beloved brand out of it. The story of Katoi is a deliciously complicated tale of food, language, race and identity.

Someone's in the Kitchen with Thai Food

