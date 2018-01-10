Mismatch podcast: Sparky and Nixon

Mismatch is a new podcast that tells stories about the things in life that just don’t fit. Square pegs in round holes of history, culture and the media.

Every now and then, TV treats us to a strange pairing of people. Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg hosting a cooking show. Bing Crosby and David Bowie singing Christmas carols. You think, what are they doing together? Yet you find something mesmerizing about the combination. This episode centers on an unlikely pairing of future Hall-Of-Famer, Sparky Anderson and former President Richard Nixon and the man who made the entire show happen, TV producer, Tom Delisle.

“I thought more of that matchup than anybody. It excited me beyond my dreams to get Nixon with Sparky Anderson. It's just a classic, I mean it's too absurd on one hand, and on the other hand it's perfect.”

Not only will you hear parts of that retro interview, you’ll also get a glimpse into the lives and struggles of Anderson and Nixon.

Mismatch is a production of Graham Media Group with WDIV-Local 4 in Detroit. It’s written and narrated by Roger Weber, who spent nearly 4 decades as a WDIV reporter and produced by Zak Rosen. You can find us at Mismatchpodcast.com and on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. If you've been enjoying the show, please let your friends know. consider leaving us a review on Apple podcasts. Thanks!

Listen to the episode here: Sparky and Nixon

Bonus: Watch the full Sparky and Nixon interview here.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.