Missed the Lyrid Meteor Shower? Jupiter and the ISS visible this week to Metro Detroit

For those who may have missed the 2018 Lyrid Meteor Shower, Jupiter will be visible Monday night and the International Space Station will be visible the next morning.

Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system and the third brightest object in the night sky, following the moon and Venus. The best time to see Jupiter is late April or early May.

More Headlines

An hour after sunset on Monday, at about 9:30 p.m., Jupiter will be visible in the east-southeast sky, just above and to the right of the moon.

More information can be found at StarDate.org.

On Tuesday morning, at 5:29 a.m., the International Space Station will be visible to Metro Detroit for four minutes. It will appear 10 degrees above south and disappear 13 degrees above east.

NASA.gov suggests not using a telescope, due to the speed of the craft. The craft is visible to the naked eye and is bright enough to be seen even with considerable light pollution.

"The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction," Spot The Station's FAQ states. "It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane (airplanes generally fly at about 600 miles (965 km) per hour; the space station flies at 17,500 miles (28,000 km) per hour)."

This isn't the only time the ISS will be visible to Metro Detroit. In fact, Wednesday will be only day this week on which it will not be showing itself to Detroit. The ISS will also be visible at multiple times a day from May 7 to May 12.

For more information, visit SpotTheStation.NASA.gov.

If Michigan's weather takes a turn for the worse, viewers could miss the chance to see the ISS or Jupiter. As it stands, the weather for Monday and Tuesday is looks decent, so we should have a good shot.

You can track the latest weather here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.