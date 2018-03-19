Missing 13-year-old girl last seen walking to school in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen Monday morning on her way to school in Warren.

Alyssa Katherine Golding was last seen walking to school at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of 12 Mile and Schoenherr roads.

She was wearing a black puffy knee-length coat, a neon pink hooded sweatshirt, and black and white Nike gym shoes. She was described as having blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700 or Det. Chris Skridulis at 584-574-4729.

