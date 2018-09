LEXINGTON, Mich. - A missing 16-year-old girl from Lexington has been found safe in Nebraska.

An endangered missing advisory was issued for Kelsey Paige Vonanderseck on Thursday and was canceled Saturday morning.

She was last known to be in the Port Huron area at the time the advisory was sent out.

Police believe she left with 41-year-old Pavel Padalka.

