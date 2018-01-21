Missing dog belonging to family of fallen Wayne State police Sgt. Collin Rose found

DETROIT - A dog belonging to the family of fallen Wayne State University police Sgt. Collin Rose was found safe this weekend.

She was caught by the Lost Dog Search Team.

Marsha the dog was rescued by Rose and his fiancee, Nikki, before Rose was fatally shot in November 2016. On Tuesday evening, Nikki and Marsha were walking out of the veterinarian's office at Rochester Road and South Boulevard in Rochester Hills when the dog slipped out of her collar and ran away.

Marsha is a 53-pound golden retriever mix, She's about 5 years old and was rescued by Rose and Nikki. Marsha is the link back to the days when the three were together, so she means a lot to the family.

