DETROIT - Officials said an elderly woman with dementia whom they were searching for in Detroit was found Saturday night.

Beatrice Dortch, 81, had last been seen by her daughter Saturday at their home in the 4700 block of Pennsylvania Street, police said. Dortch walked away from the home around 7 a.m.

Dortch was found around 10 p.m. Saturday, but officials did not provide any further information on her condition or location.

