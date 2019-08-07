Missing Michigan teen found at Rhode Island man's home

WARWICK, R.I. - A 43-year-old Rhode Island man charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Michigan girl he met on social media has been held on $125,000 bail.

Charles Morancey, of Warwick, did not enter a plea during a court appearance Wednesday and was referred to the public defender’s office.

Local officers, acting on information from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan, found the girl at Morancey’s home on Tuesday.

He faces four counts of third-degree sexual assault in Rhode Island. In Michigan, he’s facing charges of accosting children for immoral purposes and use of a computer to commit a crime.

Authorities say Morancey traveled to Michigan to pick up the girl. She was reported missing by her family on Friday.

Her father, Darrin Hewartson, told WOOD the suspect is a “professional predator” who he believes was grooming Gracie.

“Any little predator or pedophile out there, I hope you see this. I hope you know, sooner or later, you will be caught. Someone is going to get you and you will be put in prison for the rest of your days,” he said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.