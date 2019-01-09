Mixed-use parking, retail, office development coming to Downtown Ferndale

DETROIT - Downtown Ferndale is getting a new mixed-use development in 2019.

Named "The dot," the mixed-use parking, retail and office development is not your traditional parking deck. It'll also feature new retail, daytime office employees and more parking space to the area.

Project leaders say the development will help ease the difficulty in finding parking in Ferndale.

The development will be located on West Troy at Allen Street, currently occupied by the West Troy Surface Lot near Rosie O'Grady's.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2019 and will take 12-15 months to complete.

Once construction begins, the Troy lot will be closed to parking. The city is providing several temporary parking solutions—including Chariot shuttles, Lyft, and downtown valet—to help residents, employees, and visitors get to and from the downtown quickly and easily.

Here are the goals of the project from the developers:

Meet the parking supply needs for our downtown businesses

Create a sense of place for the public

Provide a buffer for the residents adjacent to the parking lot

Create a vibrant street, active with complementary retailers

Minimizing business disruption during construction

Minimizing the impact of the parking deck height on residents

