Molotov cocktails, bomb materials found at home of student who made threat to Michigan high school

A 15-year-old student is facing charges after making threats against a Michigan high school.

WOODTV reports the Paw Paw High School student was arrested Sunday and is being held at Allegan County Juvenile Center on related charges.

WOODTV reports that police found Molotov cocktails and materials to make pipe bombs in the suspect’s home. Authorities also found two guns inside the home.

“I think it was going to happen (Monday) morning,” Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott told WOODTV.

Paw Paw Public Schools canceled classes Monday due to the threat.

Anyone with information can call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.