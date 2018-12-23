Money plays major factor in determining which teams play college bowl season

So why do those big school teams get rewarded with bowl invitations? The answer: Money.

DETROIT - College bowl season has arrived and I hate it. Fine, that is an exaggeration. However, I do not enjoy it the way I did before.

Don’t get me wrong, I love college football. It is my favorite of all sports. But I hate what the guys in charge have done to the bowl games.

Do you remember the movie Rocky? It was a great and inspirational story of triumph over fear and adversity.

But, by the time they released another part to the movie, I could not help but think, "Will somebody please just knock Rocky out so we can be done with this?"

We do not know when to quit. There’s always another prequel, sequel or remake just around the corner.

Take the NHL’s Winter Classic. The first one back in 2008 was exciting and unique. It touched a chord of nostalgia in all of us including memories of hockey in the snow on a backyard frozen pond.

But soon, the NHL scheduled half a dozen or more annual outdoor games, and it was not such a classic anymore. That is my gripe with the college football bowl games.

Back in the day, there were four bowl games, all played on the first of January. What a day to be a fan.

The Cotton Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl, and self-proclaimed granddaddy of them all, the Rose Bowl: eight elite teams rewarded for success in the regular season.

I understand the complaints. More schools and smaller programs should have a chance to play in a bowl game, not just the giants of the Big Ten, Pac-Ten and similar super-sized conferences.

So the post-season bowl schedule grew, and now stands at 39 bowl games, slots for 78 teams.

That is ridiculous.

The problem is with who fills all those slots. The requirement for a bowl invitation is a minimum of six regular season victories.

But many bowl invitations go not to smaller deserving programs, but to large programs that have merely met the minimum standard.

And, I’m sorry, but if you’ve won only six of your 12 games, you’re not very good.

So why do those big school teams get rewarded with bowl invitations? Give yourself two points if you knew the answer before I finished the question.

Money.

A large school with a mediocre team that managed six wins gets a bowl invitation because that school has fans willing to travel to a warm climate venue and spend lots of money to watch their team play a 13th mediocre game.

Call me old fashioned, but bowl invitations in many cases no longer have much to do with rewarding excellence.

It’s supposed to be more than an attendance prize, which by the way should no longer be handed out after the third grade, but that is a subject for another day.

That is all for now. There must be a bowl game on television I can watch.

