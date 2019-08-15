Monroe County assistant prosecutor under investigation after collision

MONROE, Mich. - An assistant prosecuting attorney for Monroe County has been placed on administrative leave after an incident that took place July 31.

According to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office, the employee is prohibited from performing any job duties while on leave.

The incident happened on I-75 in LaSalle Township, and one person was injured as a result. Michigan State Police said blood was drawn for the investigation.

Authorities requested a special prosecuting attorney from Attorney General Dana Nessel's office to assure the public the case will be handled properly.

"No one is above the law," said county prosecutor Michael G. Roehrig."We hope and expect that this case will be handled fairly and appropriately."

