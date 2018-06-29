Monroe County car-motorcycle collision kills two

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two families are mourning over the two lives lost in a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

ORIGINAL STORY: Alcohol suspected factor in fatal Monroe County car-motorcycle collision, police say

It happened around 8 p.m. Thursday night on South Dixie Highway near Kelly Road in Monroe County’s La Salle Township.

“Basically the motorcyclist was operating in the lane of travel when the vehicle crossed and hit them head-on,” said 1st. Lt. Tony Cuevas with Michigan State Police.

Cuevas said 53-year-old David Dittmar, from Carleton, was driving the bike with his girlfriend, 45-year-old Casey Boudrie, on the back when they were hit by a 52-year old woman driving a 2003 Dodge Neon.

The motorcycle went up in flames on impact. It’s a scene police said is happening more and more.

“In Michigan, motorcycle accidents are more prevalent in the summertime, because it’s a seasonal time,” said Cuevas.

But police say this tragedy could have been prevented.

“We’re pretty certain alcohol played a large factor in this crash,” said Cuevas.

