Monroe County couple waits for roof repairs they paid for last summer

NEWPORT, Mich. - A local couple is still waiting on work to be completed on their home that started last August.

Mary Bloomer said they paid someone $6,400 in full to do some work on their roof. That check was signed in August 2017, but the work has yet to have been done.

"I think like the second week in September, he dropped the supplies off and we haven’t had any work done," Bloomer said. "Everything has just been left here."

Supplies were found on the ground and shingles were still in packages on her roof. Bloomer said the only sign of any work done is a black tarp the roofer Frank Slavik, with Topside Renovations, left when they first met him.

"We made several attempts to contact him, there’s been a couple of times where my husband had been in contact with him," Bloomer said.

According to Bloomer, Slavik used the bad weather as an excuse over the past few months.

"I get it. It’s been cold and crazy, but that’s really no excuse. We gave him the benefit of the doubt, but at this point I’m done," Bloomer said. "I just want the roof fixed. I don’t care how it happens, I just want it fixed."

Slavik didn’t want to speak on camera, but told Local 4 the cold weather did prevent him from working on the roof, but he did receive payment nine months ago.

Slavik also said he will call the couple to set up an appointment.

