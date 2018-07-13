Monroe County deputies investigate death of 29-year-old worker

Monroe County deputies are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man. (WDIV)

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - Monroe County deputies are investigating Thursday after a 29-year-old worker died.

Police were called to Erie Technologies in Ottawa Lake around 3:30 p.m. regarding an unconscious employee.

Deputies found the Ottawa Lake man unresponsive inside an industrial work area, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said he had no signs of visible trauma. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the man's death is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530.

