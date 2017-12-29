Monroe County Health Department extends hepatitis A clinic hours

MONROE, Mich. - The Monroe County Health Department will be extending the free walk-in hepatitis A clinic on Saturday.

The clinic is designated to vaccinate individuals who consumed food or beverages at the Tim Hortons located at 404 Monroe St. during the time of Dec. 10 to Dec. 28.

Clinic hours will begin at 9 a.m. and run to 2 p.m.

Food handlers and emergency responders are also welcome to attend.

Symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine, clay-colored stool, fever, chills and yellow skin and eyes.

To help prevent the spread of hepatitis A, always wash your hands with soap and water after using the bathroom or changing a diaper. Also, wash your hands during food preparation and before eating.

Additionally, avoid eating undercooked or raw shellfish, don't prepare food for others if you are sick and get a hepatitis A vaccine.

