Monroe County man dies after overturning farm tractor, trapping him underneath

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man in Monroe County died Sunday after accidentally overturning his farm tractor while mowing his yard.

Here's the information from Michigan State Police:

On September 16, 2018 at approximately 7pm, troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post were dispatched to the 9000 block of Finzel Road for a subject who was trapped underneath a farm tractor.

From evidence at the scene, the following events were determined: a subject was mowing his yard using a farm tractor, when he made a turn causing the tractor to overturn and trap him underneath it. Neighbors observed the tractor overturned and rushed to provide assistance, however, the operator was not breathing and had no pulse.

Exeter Township Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on scene to assist the operator, however, he was pronounced dead due to injuries suffered. The operator of the tractor was identified as Mr. James Adam, 88 years-old, from Exeter Township.

Troopers were assisted by paramedics/rescue personnel from the Exeter Township Fire Department, and Monroe Community Ambulance (MCA).

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.