Monroe County woman faces charges for intentionally selling sick puppies

DUNDEE, Mich. - A Monroe County woman is facing felony charges after allegedly selling sick puppies to unsuspecting buyers in Michigan and Ohio.

The Dundee Police Department released this information:

Chief Tim Garbo reports that the Dundee Police Department arrested a Dundee resident in connection with a year-long investigation into a fraudulent canine sale scheme. The Dundee Police Department, in conjunction with the Michigan Department of Agriculture have been investigating the alleged sale of twelve sick puppies to unsuspecting buyers throughout southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio.

The dogs were presented to the buyers as being healthy and registered by the American Kennel Club. However, the buyers discovered those claims to be false and reported that the dogs became very ill, some of the puppies passed away shortly after they took possession of them.

Most of the dogs were purchased for $800.00, many of the victims incurred thousands of dollars in veterinary care while trying to save or treat the dogs. The buyers slowly started to come forward and notified law enforcement authorities of the situation.

Vanessa Young, 39 of Dundee, has been charged with Felony Defrauding with False Pretenses, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, or up to 3 times the value of money or property involved, whichever is greater.

Ms. Young was arraigned in First District Court of Monroe on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. She has been released on bond pending her next scheduled hearing date.



