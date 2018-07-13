Monroe man charged in fatal stabbing of 44-year-old Northville Township woman

A 44-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in Northville Township, police said. (WDIV)

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Monroe man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a 44-year-old Northville Township woman.

Christian Andrew Gardner, 51, is accused of stabbing the woman multiple times at a home in the 19500 block of Northridge Drive in Northville Township. Police were called to the home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and found a woman standing outside with three abdominal stab wounds.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said.

Gardner was arrested at the home and charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, felonious assault, resisting and obstructing the police and domestic violence, second offense.

Police said Gardner and the woman knew each other.

Gardner is expected to be arraigned Friday.

