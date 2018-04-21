Monroe police investigating after driver reports that man pointed handgun at them

MONROE, Mich. - Monroe police are investigating after a driver reported Saturday that a man pointed a handgun at them.

According to police, the victim was driving in the area of Third and Winchester streets when the incident allegedly happened. The victim became fearful, police said, and fled the scene before calling police.

Police located the man in the 100 block of East Third Street and took him into custody after the victim identified him. No gun was found but police noted that several minutes had passed between the time of the alleged encounter and the time when the man was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 734-243-7500.

