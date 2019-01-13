Morale 'lowest ever' among TSA workers at Detroit Metro Airport during government shutdown

DETROIT - The partial government shutdown is now officially the longest in U.S. history and the effects are being felt nationwide.

"It's very unfair," said Sean Pierce II. "I think our government needs to get better in that aspect"

RELATED: TSA, CBP employees still working in Michigan despite partial government shutdown

Lead Transportation Security Administration Officer Wanavia Wilson said the mood at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport has changed drastically.

"If it goes on for months, I can only imagine what's going to happen to morale," Wilson said. "Because it's already the lowest I've ever seen it."

Many employees are struggling to get by but still continue to work.

"I don't know how I'm going to pay for gas to get to work, pay medications or get food for my son," said one employee. "It's frustrating to have to be here and work and not get paid, but I'm going to keep doing it as long as I can."

The Miami International Airport is temporarily closing one terminal because a number of workers aren't coming to work while they aren't getting paid.

"I do feel that it's very unfair," Pierce said. "I'm feeling for them deeply."

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are affected by the government shutdown, which still has no end in sight, affecting everything from airport security and bars and restaurants to national parks and police investigations.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.