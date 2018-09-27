More allegations against Kavanaugh ahead of hearing

WASHINGTON - The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Thursday where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of sexual assault are set to testify about her allegation.

Wednesday, two new accusers came forward, with one claiming Kavanaugh was present where gang rapes were happening in the '80s.

WATCH: Special coverage of Kavanaugh hearings at 9:15 a.m. Thursday

The first woman to come forward with allegations against Kavanaugh, Chrstine Blasey Ford is scheduled to testify Thursday about her allegation that when they were in high school Kavanaugh pinned her down, tried to take her clothes off and put his hand over her mouth.

She said she got away.

The four people she originally identified as being aware of the assault all said they were unaware but she has produced four new statements from people who she said she told about the alleged assault in the past.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti is representing Julie Swetnick, who said she was at various house parties in the '80s where Kavanaugh allegedly was present, drinking, spiking girls drinks and taking turns with his friends to rape them.

Kavanaugh said her claims are ridiculous and that he doesn't know her. Politico is reporting that Swetnick's former boyfriend filed a restraining order against her and calls her not credible.

The latest claim Colorado Senator Cory Gardner said his office received an anonymous letter claiming Kavanaugh assaulted a friend of the letter writer in 1998. The letter has no contact information or names.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.