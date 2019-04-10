More charges for Dearborn man accused of fighting for ISIS

DETROIT - Federal prosecutors have added charges against a Detroit-area man who was captured in Syria and accused of providing support to the Islamic State group.

Ibraheem Musaibli is charged with conspiring to provide material support to IS, firing a machine gun and receiving military training. The government says Musaibli was captured by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces last summer and flown to the U.S. He first appeared in court in July.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider says the new charges, filed Tuesday, “more fully capture” Musaibli’s alleged conduct while overseas. If convicted, he faces at least 40 years in prison.

A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.

Musaibli’s relatives say he isn’t an IS fighter. They say the 28-year-old U.S. citizen was in Syria to work and study religion.

