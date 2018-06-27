More controversy surrounds John Engler as Michigan State board plans for new president by June 2019

EAST LANSING, Mich. - As Michigan State University announced its plan to find a new president, the current interim president found himself dealing with more controversy.

Shortly after announcing a new music pavilion and touting a tuition decrease, interim President John Engler was asked if he's withholding documents from the investigation into the school's handling of the Larry Nassar case.

"We're not, actually," Engler said. "We are cooperating fully, and we'll continue to do that."

"Why do they feel they need a search warrant?" Engler was asked.

"Well, they're trying to access privileged documents," Engler said. "Lawyer-client privilege -- one of our most protected by constitution. We'd be happy to let the judge review those documents if he'd like. We'd be happy to have that."

"At the beginning, trustees said they'd cooperate with full disclosure," Engler was told.

"They have," Engler said. "They have, indeed."

Engler is expected to hold on to his title for another year, as the school plans to name the next president by June 2019. The search committee will be formed in August, school officials said.

Engler said his focus during the next year will be to pave the way for a smooth transition.

Trustees Dianne Byrum and Melanie Foster are leading the search. They're focused on getting as much input as possible to form the search committee and determine what the next president needs to bring to the table, MSU said.

"Given what's happened, they have to be a good listener, obviously," Byrum said.

"I would add (that they need) to understand and to voice institutional integrity," Foster said.

Two faculty members and two students were at the meeting, demanding to know why people who hired the interim president should be trusted to hire the permanent one.

"You cannot equate the crisis this university was in in January to the long hiring process of the next president of the university," a faculty member said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.