More pediatricians offering house calls to help ease stress for new parents

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - There was a time when it wasn't out of the ordinary for doctors to make house calls for their patients.

In recent years, more pediatricians are offering to make house calls again. One Metro Detroit couple is taking advantage of the new service.

When Chris and Michelle Staubach brought home their newborn baby girls, they didn't realize how even the simplest errand would turn into a big production. Their babies, Breckyn and Harper, had to spend three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit after they were born prematurely.

The last thing the couple wanted to do was load the girls up in the car to head out to a doctor's visit, which is required the first day you bring a new baby home.

So, instead of taking the babies to the doctor, the doctor came to them. Nurse practitioner Jessica made the house call.

The trend has become popular on the West Coast, especially in California. Now, it's making its way to other parts of the country.

If you ask a tired, new parent, they will tell you that, in those early days after bringing newborn babies home, convenience is everything.

