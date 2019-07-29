More protests planned after family of Detroit gas station clerk charged in shooting speaks out

DETROIT - The brother of Safaa Marzok, the man charged in the nonfatal shooting at a Detroit gas station, is speaking out.

Marzok is in jail, charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharge of a weapon in a building causing injury, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and five felony firearm violations.

His family started a GoFundMe account. They said the shooting at the Shell gas station wasn't an attempt to prevent theft, but self-defense. His brother said police are called to the gas station almost every night due to problems during the night shift.

Ahmed Marzok said two men were circling the gas station and his brother was unable to leave at the end of his shift. The man who was shot, Tavarlis Durham, allegedly threatened Safaa Marzok with a gun.

Detroit police don't see the incident that way.

"Someone stealing a bag of chips does not warrant firing a weapon," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

There have been multiple protests at the gas station since the shooting. More are being planned by members of the community.

Mohammed al-Hashemi is a victim of violence while working at Metro Detroit gas station. He said he sees both sides of the controversial case.

"My incident? I got stabbed and almost passed away," Hashemi said.

He was working at a River Rouge gas station when he was stabbed in a vicious fight with a shoplifter. He said he engaged because his boss told him not to let anyone steal.

"It's a lack of management," Hashemi said. "It is easy to say, 'Do not let anyone steal.' When someone steals, what am I supposed to do?"

Hashemi said he wishes he never engaged the man who stabbed him and Marzok should not have fired his gun. He said he should have called police and waited.

Ahmed Marzok said the GoFundMe was set up because the family relies on the money made at the gas station and that crucial source of income is now gone.

Safaa Marzok is expected to return to court Aug. 8.

