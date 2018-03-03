More sunshine, more melting Saturday

DETROIT - The weekend starts with slippery conditions from overnight re-freezing, but more melting quickly occurs with abundant sunshine and daytime temperatures above freezing.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Saturday morning will be cold and clear. Families will need to be careful walking and driving on re-frozen surfaces, especially ramps, bridges, overpasses and side streets. Temperatures start in the 20s, but quickly rise above freezing with the morning sun.

Sunrise is at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Families will need to bundle up when going to and from services or activities like Autorama at the convention center in downtown Detroit. The mercury rises to the middle 30s by lunchtime.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the low 40s with more melting.

Sunset is at 6:26 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening will be fair and chilly with temps back in the mid 30s.

Re-freezing possible, again, Saturday night with lows in the low and mid 20s.

Sunday will be gorgeous. Daytime temps closer to 45°F. Look forward to seeing everyone at the Taste Of Troy at the San Marino Club to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Troy.

Monday will be partly sunny. Outdoor recess for students with morning temps in the 20s and afternoon temps in the mid 40s.

Next chance of rain and snow showers is on Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon temps will be in the low and mid 40s after morning temps near freezing.

The sun re-emerges Friday with highs near 40°F.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.