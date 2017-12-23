More than 1,500 needy children in Metro Detroit get Christmas shopping spree

DETROIT - More than 1,500 children celebrated the holidays Saturday with a shopping spree.

The children, who were pre-selected to participate in the Triumph Church shopping giveaway, were each given a $100 Meijer gift card.

The children got to shop with a volunteer, who helped them pick out toys.

Church member Anthony Adams said that most children participating have parents incarcerated, unemployed, are legally disabled or are under the supervision of the Michigan Department of Social Services.

"I think it's important for kids to know people care about them," Adams said. "Oftentimes, parents want the best for their children and we want the best for them as well."

Families also registered for the church's free grocery giveaway and they'll be hosting a free car giveaway tomorrow. About 3,000 families will benefit from the giveaways.

