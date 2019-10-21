More than 100 animals found living in deplorable condition in west Michigan

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two men were arrested on the west side of Michigan after police found more than 100 animals living on the property in deplorable conditions while investigating a drug tip, according to Cass County officials.

Among the animals found were dogs, horses, chickens and a deer, according to officials.

"It's sad and frustrating at the same time because animals rely on us to take care of them and seeing animals in poor conditions it's not fair to the animals," said Ronald Butts of Cass County Animal Control.

County sheriff deputies also discovered methamphetamine at the home where the two 32-year-old men were arrested and are now facing drug and animal cruelty charges, according to WNEM-TV5.

The home was condemned following the incident, with officials determining it unfit to live in.

Cass County Animal Control is currently working to find the animals proper homes.

