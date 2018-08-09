More than 11 vehicle break-ins reported in Bloomfield Township

There had been 11 car break-ins reported in the morning, and more came in throughout the day, officials said. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Bloomfield Township uncovered several vehicle break-ins after finding personal items in the roadway.

Officials were called at 3 a.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of Colby Drive on a report of items stolen from a vehicle.

While patrolling the neighborhood near Woodward Avenue and Square Lake Road, an officer found several personal items in the roadway, police said.

Officers learned there had been several vehicle break-ins on Colby Drive, Berry Drive and Bridle Road. There were 11 car break-ins reported in the morning, and reports of more came in throughout the day, officials said.

Several items -- including wallets, a purse, identification cards, sunglasses and luggage -- were reported stolen by the owners.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

The investigation is ongoing.

