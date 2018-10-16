More than 12,000 lake sturgeon released into Michigan waters

Over this spring and summer, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and its partners released more than 12,000 juvenile lake sturgeon into public waters.

The release was part of an effort to rehabilitate the species. The sturgeon eggs and larvae were collected from the wild in April and May and then grown in streamside facilities until they were large enough to tag.

“Many of these stocking efforts were public events that showcased the importance of lake sturgeon to Michigan, and the partnerships that help us protect them for future generations,” said DNR Fisheries Division Chief Jim Dexter.

The lake sturgeon is on Michigan's threatened species list and stocking efforts are held annually.

A total of 12,374 lake sturgeon were released.

They were released in the following locations:

Allegan County

Kalamazoo River: 35 fish, Aug. 29.

Cheboygan County

Black Lake: 541 fish, Aug. 25.

Lower Black River: 7,737 fish, May 28.

Burt Lake/Sturgeon River: 718 fish, August-October.

Mullet Lake: 537 fish, Aug. 23.

Genesee County

Flint River: 477 fish, August and September.

Manistee County

Manistee River: 75 fish, Aug. 29.

Menominee County

Cedar River: 183 fish, Aug. 23.

Midland County

Tittabawassee River: 479 fish, August and September.

Ontonagon County

Ontonagon River: 759 fish, Sept. 19.

Otsego County

Otsego Lake: 244 fish, July 10.

Saginaw County

Cass River: 475 fish, August and September.

Shiawassee River: 472 fish, August and September.

