More than 200 animals removed from Michigan woman's property

ROME TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say they've removed more than 200 animals from a property in southern Michigan that were being kept in poor conditions.

The Lenawee County sheriff's department says 53-year-old Sharon Kay Evans owns the Rome Township property. She turned herself in and was arraigned Thursday on charges of animal abandonment or cruelty.

A not guilty plea was entered and Evans was released. The court said she'll get a public defender, but one hadn't been appointed as of Friday morning.

Authorities received a tip last month that dogs were being sold as puppies with false documentation and were being kept in poor conditions. A search warrant was executed Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says more than 200 dogs, 32 horses, five cats and two peacocks were removed this week.

According to sheriff's records, Evans had a valid kennel license allowing her to possess up to 75 dogs. Law enforcement had been to Evans' residence before on calls of barking dogs, loose donkeys and civil matters.

